The Shropshire Music Awards 2025 were held at 757 Nightclub in Wellington last night (Thursday), with more than 400 people filling a packed-out venue to witness artists, venues and industry professionals being honoured in more than 30 categories. Among the winners were Shrewsbury’s Loopfest, popular busker and TikTok star Jason Allan and Shropshire Oktoberfest favourites Vorsprung Durch Oompah.

Others to pick up awards included The Bartells, who took home Best Band; Melissa Severn, crowned Best Solo Artist; and Mother Thunder, winners of Best Rock Act.

Some of the winners at this year's Shropshire Music Awards, clockwise from top left: Melissa Severn, Jason Allan, Loopfest and Vorsprung Durch Oompah

Quantum Penguin impressed with his release Adélie, securing Best Album, while The Original Wanted claimed Best Single with Love at First Bite.

The awards also celebrated the people behind the scenes, with Tina Burford winning Best Promoter, Andy Lowe taking Best Producer, and Moose Records Ltd named Best Production Company/Studio.

Community heroes were recognised too - Community Champion went to Mark “Maggot” Davies, and Andrew Rowbotham was honoured as Local Legend for his ongoing dedication to Shropshire’s creative scene.

CultureTainment founder and event organiser Tim Rogers said: “The Shropshire Music Awards were created to give our local artists and music community the recognition they deserve.

“The turnout and atmosphere on the night were incredible. It shows just how much talent and passion we have right here in Shropshire.”

Full list of 2025 winners:

• Best Acoustic: Barry Williams

• Best Album: Adélie - Quantum Penguin

• Best Band: The Bartells

• Best Busker: Jason Allan

• Best Charity Event: Meadowfest

• Best Covers Act: Rhi Moore

• Best Covers Band: Wild Candy

• Best DJ: Neil Willis

• Best Drum and Bass: Pixel

• Best Event: Audio Tek Events

• Best Festival: Loopfest

• Best Folk/Country: The Endings

• Best Garage: Deejay Darkfada

• Best Hip Hop/Rap: TrippleJayy

• Best Indie/Alternative: Fido

• Best Instrumentalist: Paul Raymond

• Best Metal: Recall The Remains

• Best Music Store: Music Vault

• Best Music Video: Dreams – Monroe

• Best Newcomer: Offices

• Best Open Mic Night: Newport Open Mic

• Best Podcast/Radio: The Salopian Mixtape

• Best Producer: Andy Lowe

• Best Production Company/Studio: Moose Records Ltd

• Best Promoter: Tina Burford

• Best Punk: Boom Boom Womb

• Best Rock: Mother Thunder

• Best Single: Love at First Bite – The Original Wanted

• Best Solo Artist: Melissa Severn

• Best Tribute Act: Oasis Forever

• Best Tutor/School/Education: The Rock Project Shrewsbury

• Best Venue: Percys Cafe Bar

• Best World: Vorsprung Durch Oompah

• Community Champion: Mark “Maggot” Davies

• Local Legend: Andrew Rowbotham

• Pushing Boundaries Award: BassPhaze