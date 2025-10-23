‘Could not be more chuffed’: Olivier nominated musical Sylvia starring Beverley Knight is coming to Birmingham Hippodrome - here’s when

Wolverhampton singer/song writer and performer Beverley Knight MBE (Sister Act, The Drifters Girl, Memphis The Musical) is reprising her Olivier Award-winning role as Emmeline Pankhurst as a UK tour of the musical Sylvia has been announced - with a West Midlands date.

Beverley will star on stage alongside Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Motown, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) as Sylvia in the tour culminating in a run at the Royal Albert Hall this Autumn.

The Royal Albert Hall was the home of over 20 suffragette rallies and some of the most historic speeches in the fight for women to gain the vote, and the suffragettes were banned from the Hall between 1913 and 1918.

This revolutionary story celebrates the life of Sylvia Pankhurst, the rebellious middle child of Emmeline Pankhurst, and her role at the heart of the Suffragette movement, improving the lives of working women and men across the world

The promoters say: “Get ready for irresistible hip hop, funk and soul music that moves your feet and fires your spirit.”

Whilst her mother and sister battled for women's suffrage, Sylvia ignited a revolution for the forgotten: working women, the impoverished, the silenced. Caught between her family and her beliefs, Sylvia risked it all to bring change to millions.

Following its sellout world premiere production at The Old Vic in 2023, Sylvia will visit Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 6 October until Saturday 10 October 2026. Sylvia is supported by a grant from the Arts Council Incentivising Touring scheme.

'Could not be more chuffed'

Beverley Knight said: “I could not be more chuffed to reprise my role as Emmeline Pankhurst one more time! The spirit, courage and determination of the suffragettes and in particular Sylvia Pankhurst is so brilliantly celebrated in this show.

“The Soul, R&B, HipHop and Blues reflects the joy, passion and the fight of the women and their allies. It seemed to me like the perfect place to perform ‘Sylvia’ was the very stage on which the suffragettes were roundly expelled and rejected, the Royal Albert Hall. Over 100 years later Sylvia and the Suffragettes are returning to triumph.”

Helen Pankhurst, activist, scholar and granddaughter of Sylvia Pankhurst, said: “I’m thrilled that Sylvia will be touring the UK next autumn, reaching audiences right across the country including Greater Manchester, the birthplace of the suffragette movement, and the Royal Albert Hall which became a powerful stage for some of the most memorable events in the fight for women to gain the vote.

“This production is a stunning retelling of the Suffragette movement, focusing on the fiery personal and political dynamics within my family. With only a few years until the Centenary of Equal Franchise in 2028, this might seem like a story of the past and of one extraordinary family, but the themes it explores are as relevant and topical as ever.”

The Olivier Award-winning electrifying musical is fuelled by an irresistible soundtrack by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde that joyously unites hip hop, funk, and soul, and is brought to life by world-renowned choreographer and storyteller Kate Prince (ZooNation).

'So thrilled'

Kate Prince (ZooNation) said: "I’m so thrilled that we now have the opportunity to share Sylvia with even more audiences. It’s such an essential part of our history and to bring the voices of those who came before us back to life feels so right. From the very beginning, I wanted to create something fresh and relevant, that honoured the past while being uplifting and joyful. Taking Sylvia to the mighty Royal Albert Hall feels like a full circle moment, knowing that many women’s rights trailblazers, including Sylvia Pankhurst herself, once spoke there and inspired audiences. This is incredibly exciting for me and I’m so thankful and proud of everyone who has supported the production from the very beginning, it’s been a real evolution, of a revolution!"

Hannah Lake, Director of Touring, Arts Council England, said: "We're thrilled to support the national tour of Sylvia through the Incentivising Touring repayable grants scheme, so more people can experience world-class storytelling and performances close to where they live. The Arts Council developed the programme, in close collaboration with the industry, as a new and innovative way to enable brilliant, ambitious tours just like this.”

Sylvia cast members Sharon Rose and Beverley Knight at Royal Albert Hall. Photo Craig Sugden

The full creative team includes: Kate Prince (Book and Lyrics, Director and Choreographer), Priya Parmar (Book), Josh Cohen and DJ Walde (Music), Ben Stones (Set and Costume), Natasha Chivers (Lighting), Tony Gayle (Sound), Andrzej Goulding (Video and Animation), Cynthia De La Rosa (Wigs, Hair and Make-up), Lolita Chakrabarti (Dramaturgy) and Sean Green (Music Supervisor).

The Royal Albert Hall played a defining role in the campaign for women’s suffrage, serving as the backdrop for some of the most significant speeches and gatherings in the movement’s history. Between 1908 and 1913, the Hall hosted nearly thirty events linked to the fight for the vote, attracting both militant and pacifist suffrage groups — as well as the National League for Opposing Women’s Suffrage — who hired the venue for their meetings. The first meeting took place at the Hall in April 1908 and each event drew immense public interest; every seat was sold well in advance, with hundreds more turned away at the doors. According to accounts of the time, audiences were composed almost entirely of women, with 200 women stewards dressed in white overseeing proceedings.

Affectionately known by the Suffragettes as a “Temple of Liberty,” the Royal Albert Hall even appeared as their base in a popular board game of the era. However, following the intensification of militant tactics, the Hall’s trustees — like many London venues — banned Emmeline Pankhurst, her daughters, and the Women’s Social and Political Union from using the venue in April 1913. The Suffragettes thus became the first political group ever to be barred from the Hall. After the partial victory of 1918, when some women gained the right to vote, the Hall lifted its ban. On 16 March 1918, it hosted a special “Celebration of the Women’s Suffrage Victory” meeting, featuring addresses from Mrs. Pankhurst and her daughter Christabel — marking both a symbolic and literal return to the “Temple of Liberty.”

Sylvia comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 6 October until Saturday 10 October 2026. Tickets go on sale soon and can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0121 689 3000.