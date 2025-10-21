Busted vs McFly head to head live at Utilita Arena, Birmingham - full guide including set list, remaining tickets, and why you need to allow extra time for your journey

It’s been over 20 years since Busted and McFly formed and they are still two of the most loved and successful British bands, inspiring many other artists over the past few decades.

Speaking of the tour, McFly threw down the gauntlet and commented: “Busted gatecrashed our show and challenged us to a VS tour next year. They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year. We’ve had a great time celebrating our 21st birthday this week and next year is going to be even better - P.S Busted Suck."

Busted fought back and added: "There’s been a lot of talk recently…. This is where the talking ends….! We are ready to show who is the better band once and for all. McFly suck and Busted Rock!"

Busted vs McFly live at Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Here are the details of Busted vs McFly's appearance at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Where are Busted vs McFly performing?

The guys are at the Utilita Arena in the centre of Birmingham on Tuesday, October 28.

Are there tickets left?

We were still able to find tickets available for the Birmingham show here.

How do you get there?

The Utilita Arena is a 15 minute walk from New Street Station or the city's Midland Metro stops. There is also plenty of parking around the arena and within city centre car parks. Postcode B1 2AA. You can pre-book your parking here.

Utilita Arena Birmingham and associated visitor car parks are located within the Clean Air Zone. Daily charges apply to vehicles entering the zone which do not comply with the zone's criteria. You can find out more details here.

*Please note that the section of Broad Street between Ryland Street and Sheepcote Street will be closed to through traffic nightly from 10pm to 6am during the show, due to essential works and a localised tram service suspension. Please allow extra time for your journey and plan alternative routes.

Performance times

Door open: 6.30pm

Show starts: 8pm

Show ends: 10.30pm

Setlist

The bands may mix it up a little, but below is the running order for a previous show date.

McFly

Where Did All the Guitars Go?

Star Girl

That Girl

One for the Radio

I'll Be OK

Obviously

Room on the 3rd Floor

All About You

Transylvania / Lies

Red

The Heart Never Lies

Busted

Crashed the Wedding

Meet You There

Dawson's Geek / Britney / Nerdy / Why

You Said No

Loser Kid

Who's David

Sleeping With the Light On

Everything I Knew

Thunderbirds Are Go

What I Go to School For

Busted vs. McFly

Drum Battle

Hate Your Guts

3am

Not Alone

Air Hostess

5 Colours in Her Hair

Encore

What Happened to Your Band

Shine a Light

Year 3000

Utilita Arena Birmingham

Food and drink

Tuck into epic burgers with all the trimmings, or enjoy loaded fries piled with a variety of toppings. Vegan and NGCI menus available. The venue also boats 'loads of bars' across both floors of the arena. The venue is card only.

Bag policy

All bags are searched prior to entry; therefore, to help speed things up and ensure your safety, the venue would prefer if you didn't bring a bag to our venue. If you need to bring one, it needs to meet the following criteria: No bigger than A4 in size (21cm x 30cm x 19cm). Maximum of two compartments. Rucksacks are not permitted.

Finally - enjoy the show!