Lewis Capaldi live at Utilita Arena, Birmingham: Stage times, set list, support and how to get there

Lewis Capaldi is set to shine at Birmngham's Utilita Arena onTuesday and Wednesday (Monday September 23-24).

An extra date was added in Birmingham due to high demand.

After two years away from the spotlight, the global superstar is well and truly back - and performing in front of big capacity crowds.

After a triumphant return at Glastonbury, he is also back in the charts with his huge new single Survive and, through September, he is on tour in arenas across the UK.

Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Kicking off in Sheffield, he has thrilled audiences in Aberdeen and Glasgow, London's O2 and Manchester's Co-op Live Arena.

He is at Birmingham this week with later dates at Nottingham, Cardiff, and Dublin.

Lewis has been very open about his struggle with Tourette's Syndrome and anxiety and after his 2023 Glastonbury performance he announced he was taking a break to work on things.

His return to Glastonbury this year marked his emergence and he not now appears ready for the spotlight again, with tour dates extending into next year.

Here are the details of his appearance at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Where is Lewis Capaldi performing?

He is at the Utilita Arena in the centre of Birmingham on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

How do you get there?

The Utilita Arena is a 15 minute walk from New Street Station or the city's Midland Metro stops. There is also plenty of parking around the arena and within city centre car parks. Postcode B1 2AA. You can pre-book your parking here.

Utilita Arena Birmingham and associated visitor car parks are located within the Clean Air Zone. Daily charges apply to vehicles entering the zone which do not comply with the zone's criteria. You can find out more details here.

Lewis Capaldi performing on stage

Performance times

Doors open at 6.30pm.

Main support: 7.45pm

Lewis Capaldi on stage: 8.45pm

Show ends: 10.15pm

Support acts

Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe.

Londoner Skye Newman is known for songs like Hairdresser and Family Matters, which was in the top 10 earlier this year.

Aaron Rowe is a singer-songwriter from Dublin. His popular tracks include Hey Ma and Talking With You.

Setlist

This our best guess, although Lewis may mix it up a little. Below is the running order for Lewis Capaldi's show at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow from September 14.

Survive

Grace

Heavenly Kind of State of Mind

Forever

Wish You the Best

Love the Hell Out of You

Almost

Bruises

Pointless

Something in the Heavens

Leave Me Slowly

Forget Me

The Pretender

The Day That I Die

Before you Go

Encore

How I'm Feeling Now

Hold Me While You Wait

Someone You Loved

Utilita Arena Birmingham

Food and drink

The venue boasts 'market-fresh fish & chips', Greek-style Yorkshire puddings, burgers and wild venison Hot Dogs straight from the griddle. There are also a range of lagers, cider and wines on offer. The venue is card only

Bag policy

All bags are searched prior to entry; therefore, to help speed things up and ensure your safety, the venue would prefer if you didn't bring a bag to our venue. If you need to bring one, it needs to meet the following criteria: No bigger than A4 in size (21cm x 30cm x 19cm). Maximum of two compartments. Rucksacks are not permitted.

Enjoy the show!