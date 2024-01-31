Kaiser Chiefs to be joined by Aussie pop-rock duo Royel Otis at Llangollen in the summer
Indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs will be joined by Australian pop-rock duo Royel Otis in a stellar line up of acts at this year's Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.
The Kaiser Chiefs’ headline performance at Llangollen will follow the release of their latest studio album, the aptly-titled Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album, on March 1.
Royel Otis are known for exceptional pop melodies with a gritty edge and killer choruses, will join Kaiser Chiefs as they make a triumphant return to the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on Saturday June 29.
With inspiration ranging as broadly as Daft Punk to The Strokes, Royel Otis’ debut studio album Pratts & Pain will be released on February 16.
A new partnership between the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor will see 11 huge headlining shows taking place at iconic peace festival supporting the traditional Core Eisteddfod week.
Alongside headliners Kaiser Chiefs global rock icons Simple Minds, British pop giants Madness, Manic Street Preachers and Suede, BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith, chart-topper Jess Glynne, disco legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC and global rock star Bryan Adams will all headline dates either side of the iconic peace festival in 2024.
The core week of the festival will see a series of events celebrating the Eisteddfod along with headlining shows from Welsh legends Tom Jones and Katherine Jenkins and international jazz sensation Gregory Porter.
Dave Danford, Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod said: “We’re excited to be adding Royel Otis to our line-up for this summer. They’re the perfect group to appear alongside Kaiser Chiefs, and it’s going to be a night to remember!”
Llangollen 2024 Eisteddfod week will be July 2-7 2024, with additional concerts (co-presented with Cuffe & Taylor) falling either side of this week.
Tickets are on sale now from llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk
The line up at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod 2024 is:
18 June – Bryan Adams
19 June – Simple Minds with special guests Del Amitri
21 June – Paloma Faith
28 June – Manic Street Preachers & Suede
29 June – Kaiser Chiefs with support from Royel Otis
02 July – Tom Jones (Core Eisteddfod week)
03 July – Wales Welcomes The World (Core Eisteddfod week)
04 July – Direct from the West End: Kerry Ellis & John Owen-Jones (Core Eisteddfod week)
05 July – Gregory Porter (Core Eisteddfod week)
06 July – Choir of the World (Core Eisteddfod week)
07 July – Katherine Jenkins (Core Eisteddfod week)
11 July – Nile Rodgers & CHIC
12 July – Jess Glynne
13 July – Madness