Ain't no party like an S Club party - pop group announced for Shropshire festival

Alderford Lake near Whitchurch will welcome the pop group,which reformed for a tour last year, to Alderfest on July 6, with organisers looking forward to festival goers reaching for the stars.

Formed in 1998 as S Club 7, the renamed group is heading to the USA for gigs in February which, like those in the UK, will be in memory of band member Paul Cattermole who died in 2023.

S Club is one of several names to be announced for the festival.

Atomic Kitten and Boyzlife will also take to the stage on the Saturday while the festival organisers have recently announced that among those at the Friday dance night will be BBC Radio 2, and former Radio 1 DJ, Scott Mills.

As well as the music, Alderfest has announced water activities on the lake along with a stunt bike show, circus workshops and a silent disco.

S Club is best known for hits including Reach, Don't Stop Movin', Never had a Dream Come True and S Club Party.