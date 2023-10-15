'World class soloists' lined up for Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra as new sponsor announced

Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra at Shrewsbury Castle, Photo: Andy Bell

The orchestra has some superb concerts coming up including the Brahms Double Concerto for violin, cello and orchestra with two of the UK’s finest musicians - Zoe Beyers and Richard Jenkinson - on November 29 in The Alington Hall at Shrewsbury School.

Zoe is the leader of the BBC Philharmonic and the English Symphony Orchestra and Richard is the former principal cello of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Zoe Beyers

These two world-class soloists are used to performing together as half of The Dante Quartet, one of the UK’s finest string groups.

They are about to embark on a tour of South Africa to deliver a raft of concerts including youth concerts in Soweto and at the University of Cape Town, but will return to the UK to play with the Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday, November 29.

The same concert will also feature Beethoven’s ‘Egmont’ overture and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.

with orchestra. Picture: Chris Christodoulou

Also coming up next year is Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No 3 with internationally renowned soloist Peter Donohoe, one of the foremost pianists of our time (March 27, Alington Hall) in a concert which also features the Bacewicz Overture and the Kalinikov Symphony.

Summer concerts in Shrewsbury and Whitchurch will include Rachmaninoff Symphony No 2 and the orchestra also hopes to return to Shrewsbury Castle in July - providing the weather is kind! The date is to be confirmed.

These summer picnic concerts have become a staple of Shrewsbury’s summer season, raising thousands of pounds for local charities.

The SSO, which was founded in 1888 and is believed to be the UK’s oldest amateur orchestra, is supported by talented local musicians, with recent programmes including a collaboration with North Wales Opera Studio to perform Carmen in Shrewsbury and Whitchurch and a programme of music by female composers, to link in with the Doreen Carwithen centenary.

The orchestra is delighted to partner with specialist recruitment and consultancy services group Seymour John this season.

SSO Chairman Jon Box said: “The partnership with recruitment agency Seymour John will help keep the orchestra on a sure footing and allow us to continue to deliver first class musical offerings for the county.”

Phil Topper, Director of recruitment agency Seymour John said "We are delighted to be working with the local Symphony Orchestra, we share a common ethos of providing people with opportunities to thrive."