Shropshire Music Trust marks 40th anniversary

Zoë Beyers with David Waterhouse and John Moore of the Shropshire Music Trust outside St Almund's Church

The Shropshire Music Trust was founded in 1983 and has prided itself on offering programmes featuring all aspects of classical and world music over the last four decades.

The trust has also announced the appointment of a top figure in the UK classical music world as its new new honorary patron.

David Waterhouse, chair of the trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Zoë Beyers, leader of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and English Symphony Orchestra, on board in this our 40th year.

“Clearly she will be a huge asset and is looking forward to getting more involved. It is set to be an exciting season ahead, with our milestone marked by a gala concert in St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury on June 14 2024,” added David, who also paid tribute to the trust’s founder Kate Hogwood.

The celebration concert will feature Ex Cathedra, one of the country’s best choirs, and there will be guest musicians to be announced nearer the date.

The first concert in the trust’s forthcoming season will be a recital by The Dante Quartet on September 28 at St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury.

Known for its imaginative programming, the quartet has received international awards for its many recordings and impassioned performances. Shrewsbury-based violinist Zoë, who also leads the quartet, said that she was greatly looking forward to opening the trust’s 40th season.

“It is always a delight to play for one’s ‘home crowd’ and this occasion feels particularly special and significant. We applaud the trust’s trustees and all the musicians and audiences who have made music come alive in Shropshire,” she said.

She said she felt 'a rush of excitement and energy' at being asked to be honorary patron: "It feels very special – the right thing at the right time – for me to be involved with the amazing legacy and future of the Shropshire Music Trust.

"I am very passionate about Shrewsbury and Shropshire. Also, even though live music is struggling, I feel we're riding an incredible wave of energy coming back from Covid and it's spreading.

"I know musicians are experiencing that re-invigoration – wanting to share that with audiences and with each other - it's a really exciting thing to be happening."

The programme for the evening on September 28 will include Haydn’s string quartet op 75 No.4; Bridge’s Three Idylls and Beethoven’s string quartet Op 59 No.1.