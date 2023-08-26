Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Music lovers set up camp for the start of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

By Megan HoweMusicPublished: Comments

Festival-goers eagerly set up camp by the river in Shrewsbury as the town’s folk festival got under way. kicked off on Friday – and people are already getting into the spirit of things.

True Foxes performing at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival
True Foxes performing at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival attracts thousands of people each year, returned on Friday with festival-goers eagerly setting up camp on the riverside site.

The music kicked off at 7pm, with the weekend seeing an array of headline acts including Billy Bragg, Oysterband, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Moya Brennan.

Dog Stirling and from Brighton: Simbeard, Ali and Janet
True Foxes

Organiser Jo Cunningham said: “Its been an amazing first day, everybody here set up camp, the music kicks off tonight at 7pm.

“It promises to be an amazing weekend with lots of happy campers and festival-goers looking forward to bringing Shrewsbury alive. We are all really excited, the weather has been kind to us.

Sarah Wilding and Mike Bastow from Oswestry
Wilf 4 and Paul Siroky from Shrewsbury
Joe Loughram with Alice and Flora

“The site is busy, a lot of our visitors are weekend visitors and they come for all four days, but we do have a lot of people who are coming for Saturday and Sunday, so we are really looking forward to them joining us.

“There’s so many different things to do at Shrewsbury Folk Festival, it’s not just a music festival, there’s everything from comedy shows to dancing.”

Eva O'Brien 10 and Fayth Thomas from North Wales and Bristol
True Foxes

“It’s about that amazing festival feeling of being in a field relaxing with your friends and family, listening to great music.”

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is running at the West Mid Showground until August 28, and organisers will once again be making a donation for every adult weekend ticket sold and collecting cash for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Wood work by: Paul Noon from Llangollen
Phoebe Brookes and Louis Curle from Rutland and Northamptonshire

The weekend event has been described as an exciting family holiday, a place to make new friends and meet up with old friends, an inclusive friendly atmosphere whether you are an experienced folkie or a complete newcomer, whether you come with friends or on your own.

Day and weekend tickets for the 2023 festival, starting from just £40, are on sale online at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk

Music
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
What's On
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News