Music lovers set up camp for the start of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

True Foxes performing at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival attracts thousands of people each year, returned on Friday with festival-goers eagerly setting up camp on the riverside site.

The music kicked off at 7pm, with the weekend seeing an array of headline acts including Billy Bragg, Oysterband, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Moya Brennan.

Organiser Jo Cunningham said: “Its been an amazing first day, everybody here set up camp, the music kicks off tonight at 7pm.

“It promises to be an amazing weekend with lots of happy campers and festival-goers looking forward to bringing Shrewsbury alive. We are all really excited, the weather has been kind to us.

“The site is busy, a lot of our visitors are weekend visitors and they come for all four days, but we do have a lot of people who are coming for Saturday and Sunday, so we are really looking forward to them joining us.

“There’s so many different things to do at Shrewsbury Folk Festival, it’s not just a music festival, there’s everything from comedy shows to dancing.”

“It’s about that amazing festival feeling of being in a field relaxing with your friends and family, listening to great music.”

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is running at the West Mid Showground until August 28, and organisers will once again be making a donation for every adult weekend ticket sold and collecting cash for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

The weekend event has been described as an exciting family holiday, a place to make new friends and meet up with old friends, an inclusive friendly atmosphere whether you are an experienced folkie or a complete newcomer, whether you come with friends or on your own.