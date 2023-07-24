Ludlow boosted by four days of castle concerts despite rain and noise complaints

Ludlow Castle

Thousands of concert-goers descended on Ludlow for four concerts in the Within the Walls series that included Kaiser Chiefs and Nile Rodgers and Chic which seems to have been very well-received.

The venue advised visitors to wear sturdy footwear and to "come prepared for all weathers". They were not allowing sports umbrellas but smaller umbrellas could be brought onto to the site.

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington said the noise from the concerts was a "price worth paying" for the boost to trade.

Councillor Boddington said: "The town centre has been buzzing with visitors from in and around town and much further afield. For once, the town has been buzzing with younger people, though many older people enjoyed the events also.

"There were of course, complaints about noise. Not just from the town centre, which bore the brunt of rehearsal and performance noise, but from as far away as Parys Road.

"There has to be a balance and I think four nights of noise to provide some of the best entertainment Ludlow has seen and a major boost to the local economy is a price worth paying.

"I have had complaints, a lot, about noise - some from the town centre, but a town centre can’t thrive in the 21st century if it is quiet and sleepy.

"A few complaints from people that live a mile from the castle. The topography of Ludlow means that sound travels to unexpected places - expected places too.

"The boost to the local economy from the Within the Walls weekend is already evident, especially the afternoon and evenings when Ludlow is usually quieter. Many pubs served food all day and were packed in the evening. Our hospitality venues need everything they can get after the pandemic and before trade dies away after Christmas.

"We still have the September food festival to come and that will be another boost.

"Ludlow is keeping itself alive while so many other towns are withering. Some our festivals and events are highbrow. Some are low-brow. We need both for the town to flourish.

"We have a choice with Ludlow. It can become a sleepy town with a town centre that fades away or it can thrive. That doesn’t mean a concert or festival every weekend. It does mean hosting events that for short periods may cause inconvenience and noise for residents. I think we have the balance right."

Tish Dockerty, of Ludlow Chamber of Trade, said she thinks the town's hospitality businesses would have done well out of the 5,000 people going to the concerts.

She said: "I went to two of the concerts and sensed there was a great atmosphere in the town.

"It is four nights of the year and it is surprising how many people Ludlow can absorb.

"What I think is the important thing is that there was something for everybody on all of the nights. People seemed to be parking appropriately and everything outside was well ordered and calm. It felt very calm, surprisingly.