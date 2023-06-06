Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bittersweet night for fans of The Script as the band pays tribute to Mark Sheehan in Wolverhampton gig

Premium
By Eleanor LawsonMusicPublished:

It was an emotional night for Irish rock band The Script and their fans on Monday, as the band performed in Wolverhampton after the death of their lead guitarist, Mark Sheehan.

Fans rallied behind The Script at their gig in Wolverhampton. Photo: Jodi Photography.
Fans rallied behind The Script at their gig in Wolverhampton. Photo: Jodi Photography.

The band took to the stage at the newly reopened The Halls in the city centre, previously called the Civic Halls, for one of their first concerts since Sheehan's death in April.

Music
Entertainment
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News