80s icons T'Pau returning to Shrewsbury where it all began

Carol Decker of T'Pau

Formed in Shrewsbury and led by singer Carol Decker, chart-topping pop group T'Pau are back in the Theatre Severn for an evening of 80s nostalgia.

Carol, who was born in Liverpool but moved to Wellington when she was in primary school, started her musical career at Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury's Quarry Park.

T'Pau burst onto the music scene in 1987, with the hit Heart and Soul topping charts in both the UK and US.

Heart and Soul led to a meteoric rise in T'Pau's fortunes at home and in the States, where the track stayed on the US Billboard Chart for six months.

To date, China In Your Hand has appeared on more than 200 compilations, and has become part of the fabric of the 80s.

After further hits Valentine, I Will Be With You, and Sex Talk, the Bridge Of Spies album was certified quadruple platinum in the UK, selling 1.2 million copies.