Musical Kanneh-Mason siblings to take to the stage in Machynlleth

Members of the Kanneh-Mason family

The family, which has taken the musical world by storm in the last few years, will treat the audience at The Tabernacle on October 22 to a programme including works by Schubert, John Williams, Bach, Paganini, Brahms, Rachmaninov and Kreisler.

Braimah Kanneh-Mason is a dynamic and versatile violinist, an avid chamber musician and a passionate advocate for diversity in music education.

Konya plays violin and piano and has given many solo recitals around the UK. Aminata plays violin and piano, while Mariatu plays cello and piano.

They have appeared with their siblings on many television shows, radio programmes and documentaries, toured Australia, performed at the Proms, played for Royalty and at other highly prestigious events.

The family of seven brothers and sisters ranging in age from 25 to 12 years old, all play either violin, piano or cello. The five eldest performed at the Bafta Awards in 2018 and all seven appeared in the Royal Variety Show in December 2019.

In 2020, the family released their first album, Carnival, on Decca Classics to great critical acclaim and in May last year received the Global Award for Best Classical Artist.

All the children attend or have attended London’s Royal Academy of Music and its Primary and Junior Academies, except pianist Jeneba who has progressed to London’s Royal College of Music for her undergraduate studies.