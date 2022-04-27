Kids festival created with youngsters' help coming to Shrewsbury this weekend

Ready for the Camp Severn kids festival, at Greenhous West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury, CEO Ian Bebbington, and event organiser Emma Jones..

Camp Severn kids festival runs from this Friday, April 29 to Monday, May 2 at Shrewsbury's West Mid Showground, and many of its star attractions have been suggested by youngsters Lari and Jack Jones, children of event organisers Emma and Oli Jones.

The first three days of the event, a festival full of children's entertainment with camping throughout, will be for those camping at the festival while the bank holiday Monday will open up to general walk-up admissions.

There will be monster trucks, a stunt show and workshop, a circus, an Alice in Wonderland stage show, a forest school, a beach area, a foam party, science and craft workshops, fun fair and inflatables, donkey rides, face painting and much more.

Emma said: "They've had massive input. Lari suggested a fairytale walk so we've got a fairytale forest off the back of that. One thing we've done is used them as the testers to see if they like something and whether other kids will like it.

"There's an all day foam party and an all day disco. It should be really fun.

"It's quite important that people know that the weekend is just for the campers and the showground is closed to the rest of the public. Then on the Bank Holiday Monday it'll be open for general admissions.

"We've put in a lot of effort to make it magical for the kids. Being parents ourselves, we want every child to walk away blown away with what they've seen."

Camping tickets for the full weekend cost £65 for adults and £70 for kids, with an extra £30 charge for electricity hookup.