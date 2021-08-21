New venue showcasing songwriter talent in Shrewsbury

Staff member Phil Parker at Albert & Co Frankville

What was the Albert's Pour House, in Frankwell, has been relaunched as Albert & Co Frankville.

The bar, run by Albert's Shed - which has two major live music venues, in Telford and Shrewsbury, will be hosting the 'Albert's Songwriters Showcase' on Wednesday evenings.

The event is an opportunity for acoustic or solo performers to show off their material in a more intimate venue.

David Gregg, managing director of Albert's Shed, said they were still very much focussed on the cocktails and milkshakes that had made the Pour House's name, but that they were looking to give a platform for more local artists.

The bar has also been completely refurbished; gone is the hard and cold industrial look in favour of plush seating, warm colours and textures.

Mr Gregg also said the idea for the name comes from what is believed to be the former name for the area.

The venue is also hosting open deck nights on Thursdays where people can take their own vinyl, while the weekends will see performances from live acts.

Mr Gregg said: "Obviously we appreciated the venue as it was but decided it was time for a change during lockdown.