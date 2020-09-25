Little Mix add extra Birmingham date to headline tour

The quartet will perform at the city's Utilita Arena on May 22, as well as previously announced dates on May 20 and 21.

The tour will follow the release of the quartet's sixth studio album titled Confetti.

Formed in 2011 by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall during their run on The X Factor, the group has released hit singles such as Black Magic, Secret Love Song, Shout out to My Ex, Woman Like Me, Touch, No More Sad Songs and many more.

They have received four MTV Europe Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, five Global Awards, two Glamour Awards and nine Brit Award nominations.

Little Mix has sold over 50 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.