Online music talk for fans from Shropshire Music Trust

Zoe Beyers will talk to four dynamic members of Ex Cathedra, one of Britain's foremost choral groups. Marianne Ayling, Gemma King, Ros Crouch and Samantha Lewis will discuss their love of singing, their immersive community work, and the impact of lockdown on choirs and singers.

There will also be a Q&A with the Ex Cathedra singers immediately after the talk.

It will take place at 8.30pm on Friday, August 7 on Zoom. Join by clicking https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3986830952 Meeting ID: 398 683 0952.

People can also catch up with The Music Room series on Shropshire Music Trust’s YouTube and Vimeo channels. Questions can be submitted for the Q&a by email to SMTMusicRoom@gmail.com.