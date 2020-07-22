Enter Shikari reschedule Birmingham show

The quartet, due to perform at the city's O2 Academy on November 21, will now play on May 12, 2021.

Frontman Rou Reynolds commented: "We're gutted to have to reschedule all our shows to 2021. This means we won’t be stepping on a stage in 2020 whatsoever.

"This is agonising – I'm already climbing the walls and we're only half way through.

"I suppose it just means more time to work on these shows and make them extra special for when they finally come along.

"Ally Pally now falling on a Saturday in summer means we'll certainly be looking at ways to make that more of an 'event'.

"Thank you to everyone who's bought a ticket, the response has been amazing even with everything going on, but obviously right now the main priority is everybody's wellbeing.

"Wishing everyone health and happiness."

The alternative rockers formed in 1999 under the name Hybryd, before adopting their current name.

Their debut studio album, Take to the Skies, was released in 2007 and reached number four in the Official UK Album Chart, and has since been certified gold in the UK.

Enter Shikari have since gone on to release a further four full-length studio albums, begin their own record label titled Ambush Reality, and perform headline shows and festival sets across the globe.

The group are best known for hit songs such as Arguing With Thermometers, Destabilise, Juggernauts and Mothership.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.