Black Stone Cherry announce rescheduled Birmingham show

The quartet, originally set to perform at the city's O2 Academy this October, will now come to the city on September 10, 2021.

A statement from the group said: "So you know, this show has been rescheduled from Saturday, October 24, 2020.

"If you’ve already got tickets, they’ll still be valid, so hang on to them; your ticket agent will be in touch to tell you more."

The series of intimate shows comes in support of the group's seventh studio album.

Formed in 2001, the band is best known for songs such as White Trash Millionaire, Me and Mary Jane, Lonely Train, Blame It on the Boom Boom and many more.

Black Stone Cherry will be supported by Kris Barras Band for the show.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.