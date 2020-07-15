Marc Almond, The Twang, SIX The Musical and more: Additional shows added to Birmingham drive-in concert series

Marc Almond, Those Damn Crows, Elvana and LZ7 will perform at the city's Utilita Arena as part of Utilita Live at the Drive-In.

Birmingham indie icons The Twang are also set to perform.

Those Damn Crows

Extra dates have also been added to SIX The Musical as part of the programme of events.

Theatre fans will now be able to see the hit West End musical on September 12 and 13, as well as the original dates from September 5 to 10.

They join the likes of Beverley Knight, Gary Numan, KT Tunstall, Tom Grennan, Ash and many more.

The series kicks off on August 7 with a performance from Tony Hadley, and closes on September 1 with The Zutons.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 10am tomorrow.

