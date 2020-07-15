Menu

Marc Almond, The Twang, SIX The Musical and more: Additional shows added to Birmingham drive-in concert series

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

A host of big names have been added to a drive-in concert series coming to Birmingham.

Marc Almond

Marc Almond, Those Damn Crows, Elvana and LZ7 will perform at the city's Utilita Arena as part of Utilita Live at the Drive-In.

Birmingham indie icons The Twang are also set to perform.

Those Damn Crows

Extra dates have also been added to SIX The Musical as part of the programme of events.

Theatre fans will now be able to see the hit West End musical on September 12 and 13, as well as the original dates from September 5 to 10.

They join the likes of Beverley Knight, Gary Numan, KT Tunstall, Tom Grennan, Ash and many more.

The series kicks off on August 7 with a performance from Tony Hadley, and closes on September 1 with The Zutons.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 10am tomorrow.

For more information, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

