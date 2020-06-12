Download Festival 2020: Bring the action into your home with our top songs

The annual three-day event, set at Donnington Park, was set to feature performances from the likes of KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down and many more.

Download TV is set to launch today with a schedule of free content for fans to enjoy. It will be a one time event that can be viewed here and cannot be rewatched on demand.

Check out your Download TV 2020 line up!

Fans will be able to watch performances from the festival's headliners as well as from the likes of Biffy Clyro, The Darkness, Babymetal, Creeper, Alter Bridge and many more.

Read our coverage from last year's festival here:

To bring a taste of the festival to your home, take a look at our playlist made up of top acts set to play the 2020 event...

KISS - I Was Made For Lovin' You

Iron Maiden - The Trooper

System Of A Down - B.Y.O.B

Deftones - My Own Summer

Alter Bridge - Watch Over You

Korn - Freak On A Leash

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes - Lullaby

Gojira - Stranded

Volbeat - The Devil's Bleeding Crown

The Offspring - The Kids Aren't Alright

Killswitch Engage - The End Of Heartache

Disturbed - Down With The Sickness

The Distillers - City Of Angels

Mastodon - The Motherload

The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love

Funeral For A Friend - Roses For The Dead

Bowling For Soup - 1985

Electric Wizard - Funeralopolis

Sepultura - Roots Bloody Roots

Periphery - Icarus Lives!