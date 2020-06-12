Advertising
Download Festival 2020: Bring the action into your home with our top songs
This weekend thousands of rock and metal fans should have been pitching their tents and donning their wellies ready for Download Festival.
The annual three-day event, set at Donnington Park, was set to feature performances from the likes of KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down and many more.
Download TV is set to launch today with a schedule of free content for fans to enjoy. It will be a one time event that can be viewed here and cannot be rewatched on demand.
Fans will be able to watch performances from the festival's headliners as well as from the likes of Biffy Clyro, The Darkness, Babymetal, Creeper, Alter Bridge and many more.
To bring a taste of the festival to your home, take a look at our playlist made up of top acts set to play the 2020 event...
KISS - I Was Made For Lovin' You
Iron Maiden - The Trooper
System Of A Down - B.Y.O.B
Deftones - My Own Summer
Alter Bridge - Watch Over You
Korn - Freak On A Leash
Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes - Lullaby
Gojira - Stranded
Volbeat - The Devil's Bleeding Crown
The Offspring - The Kids Aren't Alright
Killswitch Engage - The End Of Heartache
Disturbed - Down With The Sickness
The Distillers - City Of Angels
Mastodon - The Motherload
The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love
Funeral For A Friend - Roses For The Dead
Bowling For Soup - 1985
Electric Wizard - Funeralopolis
Sepultura - Roots Bloody Roots
Periphery - Icarus Lives!
