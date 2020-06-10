Download Festival set to launch online event with interviews, live performances, activities and more

Download TV is set to launch this Friday with a schedule of free content for fans to enjoy. It will be a one time event and cannot be rewatched on demand.

This year's festival was set to take place from June 12 to 14, but has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will be able to watch performances from headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down as well as from the likes of Biffy Clyro, The Darkness, Babymetal, Creeper, Alter Bridge and many more.

The daytime activities kick off on Friday at 12pm and will see such activities as Doom Yoga, Trivia, KISS makeup tutorial with Gemma Stafford, Cookalong with BOSH, and a chance to show your best hero outfits.

Bands involved across the Friday day programme include Dinosaur Pile-up, Black Futures, Theory, Of Mice & Men, and a world premiere from Chester Bennington’s previous band Grey Daze.

From 7pm, Downloaders can head over to YouTube for more than four hours of performances, exclusive interviews, and more, headlined by KISS.

Saturday starts at 12pm with RockFit, plus cookalong with Nat’s What I Reckon, cocktail making with Simon Wood, and tonnes of Download artist involvement from the likes of Killswitch Engage, Stonebroken, Employed To Serve, Holding Absence, Higher Power, Amaranthe, Bury Tomorrow and more.

From 7pm the Download YouTube will have exclusive content and previous performances, headlined with more than an hour of Iron Maiden.

Advertising

Final day of activities on the Sunday starts at 11.30am with a Mind The Dog mindfulness session, then further trivia, a jam session with the talented Nandi Bushell, an insight into Download Festival France, Circus Of Horrors, guide to festival fashion with Amy Valentine, cookalong with Masterchef Simon Wood, mixology class with Rocktail Cocktail, and more artist content with Wage War, Milk Teeth, Twin Temple, and Cemetery Sun.

An earlier start to the evening segment on YouTube from 4.25pm headlined by System Of A Down who will close with more than four hours of footage.

Downloaders can head to BBC Radio 1 for the afterparty on Radio 1’s Rock Show with Dan P Carter at 9pm on Sunday.

Listeners can hear interviews with Download acts from across the years and get nostalgic with the best Download memories by tuning in on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds.

For more information, click here.