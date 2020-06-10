Beverley Knight, The Vamps' Bradley Simpson, Suzi Perry and more to take part in charity NHS concert

Set to take place this Saturday, the Virtual Big Gig will raise money for Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital Charities.

This specially recorded concert can be streamed online. Tickets cost just £10 per household, and all proceeds from the sales will go towards the charity’s Covid-19 Appeal.

Joining Beverley and Bradley will be Casey Bailey, a local poet whose work has been used to promote the BBC’s hit show Peaky Blinders, along with Britain's Got Talent comedy act Barbara Nice.

There will also be special appearances from the likes of Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, gold-medal winning British Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, and presenter Suzi Perry, who will all be offering a message of support and thanks to all NHS heroes, including those across Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Louise McCathie, director of fundraising at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospitals Charity, said: “Our Virtual Big Gig is a celebration of the wonderful talent we have here in the Midlands, not just the artists joining us, but also our incredible NHS heroes too.

"This event is a little thank you to them, for their sacrifice and dedication over the past few weeks, and we ask our supporters to join us in showing our gratitude by purchasing a ticket.

“We’re so thrilled to have Beverley and Bradley join us, along with all the other artists who have so generously given us their time.

"We have an eclectic mix of performers, which will make our Virtual Big Gig an absolutely fantastic event that people won’t want to miss out on."

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

The charity’s Virtual Big Gig is in aid of its COVID-19 Appeal. The NHS has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, with colleagues at both Birmingham Women’s Hospital and Birmingham Children’s Hospital continuing to provide their expert care, whilst navigating the threat of COVID-19 to its patients and themselves.

With many fundraising events cancelled due to the pandemic, the lack of fundraising income will impact the charity’s ability to support the amazing work undertaken by the staff, so the COVID-19 Appeal will help the hospital to continue its care for those who need them at this critical time, and those who will need its care in the future.

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospitals Charity’s ‘Virtual Big Gig’ will take place on Saturday 13 June between 4pm and 6pm. Tickets cost £10 per household, which can be bought from either the Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity website: bch.org.uk/virtual-big-gig or the Birmingham Women’s Hospital Charity website: bwh.org.uk/virtual-big-gig. People will also be able to donate on the day by texting DOMORE to 70025 to donate £5 (terms and conditions apply). For updates and artist announcements, people are encouraged to follow the hashtag #BWCBigGig.