Bloodstock Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The annual event was set to take place from August 6 to 9 at Catton Park featuring the likes of Judas Priest, Behemoth, Devin Townsend and more.

A statement from the festival said: "Following the ongoing government guidance on mass gatherings and social distancing, we are extremely disappointed to announce that this year’s Bloodstock will no longer be going ahead.

"We respect the government’s mandate and recognise it is made with the best intentions, in order to protect the health and safety of not only our audience, but our staff, crew, musicians, and other contractors who work on site at Bloodstock. Safety remains of paramount importance to us.

"We know you have been concerned about what the developing Covid-19 situation would mean for Bloodstock and will be as disappointed as we are at this tough decision, but we hope you can appreciate it is the right choice to make at this time.

"We had been working tirelessly to ensure we could still offer the top quality Bloodstock experience you trust us to provide, year on year - and this year more than ever, when we invited you to celebrate 20 years of Bloodstock with us. We do not - and never will - take this trust in us for granted."

Tickets from 2020 can be transferred over to the 2021 event, which will include an extra day. Next year's event will take place from August 11 to 15.

Ticket prices will remain the same until later this year, when thyey will increase by £10 with a new, six-month instalment plan available.

Full, face value refunds are also available from official ticket sellers.

The statement continued: "While we understand the current financial climate is difficult for many, we sincerely hope you will decide to join us to celebrate Bloodstock next year. As an independent, family run festival, we wish to extend our deepest appreciation for your continued and loyal support.

"We know we are privileged to have such a strong Bloodstock community, and as a united family of heavy metal fans, we will prevail."

