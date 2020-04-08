Bloodstock Festival set to go ahead despite coronavirus

A statement released by the Catton Park event said: "In these unprecedented times and following the recent cancellation of Download and other May/June festivals, Bloodstock HQ wishes to reassure everyone that currently, Bloodstock 2020 event planning is proceeding with full care and attention, in order to bring you the best event yet to celebrate 20 Years of Bloodstock.

"The team are closely monitoring government guidelines and co-operating with the relevant authorities to assure the best and safest environment for our Bloodstockers, bands, staff, and site workers come August and will continue to keep you updated with any further developments.

"Bloodstock strongly hopes that life will be getting back to normal in four months time and by then, a heavy metal party with our friends will be just the good cheer that everyone needs."

The festival went on to announce that Lost Society, Video Nasties, Wolf Jaw, Gravelines and Vexed would join the line-up alongside the likes of Judas Priest, Devin Townsend, Behemoth and more.

Bloodstock is set to take place at Catton Park from August 6 to 9.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.