Jax Jones raises spirits with stellar show in Birmingham - review

The sight of Jax Jones sweeping up during his set at Birmingham's O2 Institute last night raised a smile in these uncertain times.

The London-based DJ has been cleaning up with chart success in his own right over the last couple of years.

After joining fellow producer Duke Dumont for the UK number one single I Got U back in 2014, he's own stock rose rapidly.

Now headlining his own tour the house DJ was stepping out from the booth in a bid to showcase his productions on their own merits.

He was aided with support by rising stars Joey Corry and Nathan Dawe.

Corry, a former Geordie Shore cast member, has enjoyed success with his tropical house track Sorry, and Lonely, both of which have peaked in the UK top 10.

He played a good warm up set with Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys' hit Lose Control, Avicii's Levels and MK's 17 featuring.

Next up was Dawes whose own track Flowers with Birmingham rapper Jaykae - a new twist on Sweet Female Attitude’s UK garage classic - proving a highlight.

Soon the stage was cleared to reveal decks high up on a tiered platform ready for the main man.

A pumping version of All Day and Night, Jones' club-focused track with DJ Martin Solveig and vocalist Madison Beer, had the dancefloor jumping in unison.

It proved to be a familiar set packed with chart-bangers as huge screens flashing videos and pulsating graphics often in homage to his debut album Snacks.

The artwork features Jax Jones' themed snacks, food and cleaning products collected up on a trip to the supermarket.

Hence the huge washing up liquid which springs up next to the stage.

During one of his many appearances from behind the decks, Jones also bizarrely grabbed a huge brush to sweep up in front of a delighted, but perhaps baffled crowd.

Snacks is an album almost entirely of singles and hits in a strategy by the producer to tell his career narrative through his rising chart success.

You won't have missed his collaborations with Years & Years, Bebe Rexha and Jess Glynne if you've streamed a Spotify playlist recently.

In fact Jones' hits have rivalled house-crossover don Calvin Harris for chart prominence over the past two years,.

And you can tell this predominantly teenage crowd know every vocal and drop as camera phones are held high to share the show on Instagram.

More club vibes arrived in the shape of Cruel, recently added to a supersized version of his original EP, which fitted in more with the venue's legendary past as nightclub The Sanctuary, home of Birmingham's Godskitchen.

It wasn't just his own tracks. Fisher's Losing It, one of EDM's biggest crossover tracks, boomed out large along with classic drops like Insomnia by Faithless.

The only thing missing was a sparkling guest vocal spot to bring the live show to life.

It was crying out for star Ella Henderson to come on stage for This is Real.

Instead we were treated to some live percussion and Jones' on the bass.

If you are, coronavirus willing, at a festival or poolside bar this summer you'll be sure to hear the sounds of Jax Jones. Kick back and enjoy.