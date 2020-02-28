Katherine Jenkins to perform in Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the release of her 14th studio album, Cinema Paradiso, set for release on April 17.

The release will contain iconic movie songs from the likes of Breakfast at Tiffany's, Pinocchio, West Side Story, Lord of the Rings and more.

Speaking of the album, the 39-year-old Welsh mezzo-soprano says: “I've always loved movie soundtracks.

"I wanted to create an iconic movie moment with this record – all the best film musical themes that we know and love, all together on one album.

"The last few albums I’ve made have been inspired by what's happening in my own world.

"This one in particular was inspired by the things that were going on around me.

"Having played my first movie role last year, it felt like a natural transition for me”.

Katherine first rose to public acclaim in 2003 when she sang at Westminster Cathedral in honour of Pope John Paul II's silver jubilee.

She released her debut album, Premiere, in 2004. In both 2015 and 2016, her albums won the Classic Brit Award's Album of the Year.

In 2012, she competed on the U.S. television show Dancing with the Stars, finishing in second place.

She starred in hit TV series The Masked Singer and Octopus this year, and is set to appear in upcoming film Minamata.

Katherine Jenkins will perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall on February 8, 2021.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.