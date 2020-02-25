Fu Manchu to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

Vocalist and guitarist Scott Hill said: “It’s hard to believe that Fu Manchu has been making music for 30 years.

"We can’t wait to get on the road this year to celebrate and to play some new songs, some old songs and some new old songs.

"Thanks to our fans who make this all possible.”

The band originally formed as Virulence in San Clemente in 1985, but officially changed its name to Fu Manchu in 1990.

They have since released his songs such as Evil Eye, Godzilla, Boogie Van, Asphalt Risin', Mongoose and more.

The group has released 12 studio albums, as well as numerous singles and EPs.

Fu Manchu will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on September 29.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.