Menu

Advertising

Mystery Jets announce rescheduled Birmingham show

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

The Mystery Jets have announced the date for their rescheduled Birmingham show.

Mystery Jets

The London indie band put their album and tour on hold so lead singer Blaine Harrison could undergo emergency surgery.

The group will play The Mill on April 25. Their new album, A Billion Heartbeats, will be released on April 3.

Last year Harrison, who has Spina Bifida, was rushed to hospital on Saturday morning after suffering swelling in his thigh and a high temperature.

Doctors diagnosed an infection close to the bone which was at risk of spreading across the rest of his body, and scheduled him for an emergency operation.

Last week the group released new single A Billion Heartbeats, following its first play as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World last night on Radio 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News