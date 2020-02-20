Mystery Jets announce rescheduled Birmingham show

The London indie band put their album and tour on hold so lead singer Blaine Harrison could undergo emergency surgery.

The group will play The Mill on April 25. Their new album, A Billion Heartbeats, will be released on April 3.

Last year Harrison, who has Spina Bifida, was rushed to hospital on Saturday morning after suffering swelling in his thigh and a high temperature.

Doctors diagnosed an infection close to the bone which was at risk of spreading across the rest of his body, and scheduled him for an emergency operation.

Last week the group released new single A Billion Heartbeats, following its first play as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World last night on Radio 1.

