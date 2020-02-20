Lana Del Rey cancels Birmingham show due to illness

She was due to perform at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on Saturday, February 29.

But it has been announced she has been forced to cancel her entire upcoming UK/EU tour due to illness.

For refunds, customers are being advised to contact their original point of purchase.

Lana Del Rey said: "Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice.

"The doctor has advised four weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana"

Lana had also been due to perofrm in Amsterdam, Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Berlin and Cologne.