Radio stars to host charity quiz in Birmingham

The event announced it's best year ever in 2019, with a total of £73,000 in donations to local causes and a year-on-year increase of 20 per cent, LoveBrum is looking to donate even more in 2020.

To raise these funds, LoveBrum will be hosting its Big Quiz fundraising event on March 6 at Birmingham Town Hall.

Guests will be able to enjoy a sparkling drinks reception, followed by food and the Big Quiz, where the first-ever champions will be crowned.

The quiz itself has been created with a Birmingham twist by Stoo Pittaway of Speed Quizzing.

Dan Kelly

Providing entertainment for the evening will be Eloquent Praise and Empowerment Dance Company, which teaches all styles of dance to children in Birmingham. Last year, the dance company was awarded £2,000 from LoveBrum.

Casey Bailey, a writer, poet, spoken word performer, rapper, and secondary school senior leader, will also be performing at the Big Quiz, providing social commentary and analysis through his poetry, lyrics and articles.

Paul Mitchell, executive director at LoveBrum, commented: “Our Big Quiz is the next major fundraiser for us to keep the momentum going following a fantastic end to 2019. Every penny we raise from the night will go to help local charities.”

Sponsors of the Big Quiz include Hollywood Monster, HDY Agency, and Northern Bear.

To book tickets for LoveBrum’s Big Quiz, email bigquiz@lovebrum.org.uk and for further information, click here.