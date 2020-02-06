Napalm Death releasing teaser EP before Birmingham gig

The band, whose original line-up in 1981 formed in the village of Meriden, near Solihull, have announced a two-track release to whet the appetite of fans ahead of their upcoming Campaign For Musical Destuction European tour featuring EyeHateGod, Misery Index, Rotten Sound and Bat.

It is a precursor to an as-yet-unnamed full-length album coming later this year - what will be their 16th since debut Scum arrived in 1987.

More coverage:

The record, called the Logic Ravaged By Brute Force EP, will be released in both 7" and digital formats via Century Media Records tomorrow, February 7.

The 7" versions will include an unlimited number of black vinyl, a blue vinyl in 200 copies via CM Distro Europe, 100 light green vinyls via CM Webshop Europe and 100 neon yellow vinyls via CM Webshop USA which will be available February 28, as well as an orange vinyl in just 600 copies which will be exclusively available from the band on the road.

It includes the brand-new title-track as well as a freshly recorded cover version of White Kross, originally by Sonic Youth. A spokeswoman said: "This double A-side EP is not only another highly collectible item in good old Napalm Death tradition, it is also meant as the first little teaser for the band’s upcoming studio album, expected for release later in 2020."

Frontman Mark 'Barney' Greenway added: “In keeping with Napalm Death custom, we had a vast swathe of new songs with many different flavours. So naturally we moved into single territory and opted for Logic Ravaged By Brute Force.

Advertising

"It's the coldness and desperation of the guitar chords and voice that swung it. And then, seeing as Sonic Youth mash chords like few others, this cover of White Kross just seemed to lift itself beyond the constraints of cover - or filler - song into a bit of a rumbling wall-of-sound epic."

The Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour stops off at Birmingham's O2 Institute on February 20. Tickets to the show, priced at £27, are available from the venue's website.

To get hold of the EP upon its release in its various formats, visit the band's website www.napalmdeath.org