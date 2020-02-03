The Twang, Jaws, Swim Deep and more: Acts announced for new multi-venue festival coming to Birmingham

Sonic Wave will see the Custard Factory, O2 Institute, Mama Roux's and Dead Wax team up to host a range of live acts this May Bank Holiday.

Artists set to perform include Swim Deep, The Blinders, Lady Bird, Talk Show, The Ninth Wave and more.

JUST ANNOUNCED 📢 all-new multi-venue festival Sonic Wave heads to O2 Institute Birmingham and other Digbeth venues on Bank Holiday Sunday, 24 May. Tickets on sale from 5 February at 10am 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nAkf2satNc — O2 Institute (@O2InstituteBham) February 3, 2020

The festival will take place on May 24.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10am.

For more information, click here.