The Twang, Jaws, Swim Deep and more: Acts announced for new multi-venue festival coming to Birmingham
The Twang, Jaws and Swim Deep are among acts set to play a new multi-venue festival coming to Birmingham.
Sonic Wave will see the Custard Factory, O2 Institute, Mama Roux's and Dead Wax team up to host a range of live acts this May Bank Holiday.
Artists set to perform include Swim Deep, The Blinders, Lady Bird, Talk Show, The Ninth Wave and more.
The festival will take place on May 24.
Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10am.
For more information, click here.
