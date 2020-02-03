Menu

Advertising

The Twang, Jaws, Swim Deep and more: Acts announced for new multi-venue festival coming to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

The Twang, Jaws and Swim Deep are among acts set to play a new multi-venue festival coming to Birmingham.

The Twang

Sonic Wave will see the Custard Factory, O2 Institute, Mama Roux's and Dead Wax team up to host a range of live acts this May Bank Holiday.

Artists set to perform include Swim Deep, The Blinders, Lady Bird, Talk Show, The Ninth Wave and more.

The festival will take place on May 24.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10am.

For more information, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News