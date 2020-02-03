Skunk Anansie to play Birmingham show

The quartet is set to release new single, This Means War, on Friday.

The group formed in 1994 and is best known for songs such as Hedonism, Charlie Big Potato, Weak, Secretly, Brazen, Because Of You and many more.

The band, in 2004, was named as one of the most successful UK chart acts between 1952 and 2003 by the Guinness Book of British Hit Singles and Albums.

This weekend, vocalist Skin, real name Deborah Anne Dyer, was unveiled as Duck on hit TV show The Masked Singer.

Skunk Anansie will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on June 20.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

