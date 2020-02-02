Wolverhampton and Telford's Electus will support Anvil on UK tour

Also playing alongside Ragdoll Sunday, Electus will be taking to the stage to warm up for a band that have influenced the acclaimed 'big four' of metal - Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax and Metallica.

Consisting of 17 dates and starting in Newcastle on March 3, it ends on March 22 at Y Llew Coch & Y Plas in Machynlleth, Wales.

More coverage:

And the former The Star Unsigned column featured act then plan to reveal five singles and accompanying videos throughout 2020 in time to go on another tour in the autumn. This time, they will be supporting Love/Hate on their UK tour celebrating 30 years since their album Blackout In The Red Room was released, including a date at KK's Steel Mill on September 11.

Most of the films were produced locally, directed by another former Unsigned column star Nick J Townsend through his NJT Media company, and will be pushed out via their social media channels when they are available.

Frontman Russell Peake, from Telford, said: "We've tried to use local talent where possible where we can. This includes a dancer from Wolverhampton - Sally-Ann Giles - who has won 11 UK professional pole dance titles as well as recently winning 'Best Entertainer' at the world Pole Dance & Fitness Championships, whose dancing skills are second to none."

For those who can't make the show in Machynlleth and don't want to wait until September in Wolverhampton, there's other chances to see them too. They will start their year by playing a "very special date" on February 22 at the Gifford Arms in their home city.

Peake teased fans by saying: "I can only say you have to be there. Something very special indeed will be happening, and I can promise you will not want to miss this show."

Electus will also be performing at this year's Mayor's RockFest 2020 at Wolverhampton's KK's Steel Mill on April 4. Also on the bill are a bevvy of local talent, many of whom have also appeared in The Star Unsigned. Cannock's Wolf Jaw, previously The Bad Flowers, headline the night, and Stafford's Piston and Naked Sunday, The Black Country's Voodoo Sioux and Wolverhampton's Chaosaroma are all also on the bill.

Their latest album, Close Encounters - which was released last year - received positivity from around the globe including its first single Soul breaker being voted sixth in the '100 greatest songs of 2019' by Hard Rock Hell Radio listeners.

And Peake continued: "If you want to check out that album go to your local HMV store in Wolverhampton, Merry Hill, Telford or Shrewsbury and ask for a copy."

For more on Electus, follow then on Facebook @electus.band and Twitter @electusuk. Close Encounters and the rest of their back catalogue can be bought from their website www.electus.band

Tickets for the show with Anvil can be bought for £15 by phoning Y Llew Coch & Y Plas on 01654 702979. The Love/Hate show tickets can be bought for £13.75 from Gigantic. The Mayor's RockFest 2020 tickets are £7.50 from TicketSource, while their Giffard Arms show tickets are £5, also from TicketSource.