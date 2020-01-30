Menu

Birmingham burnin' up as Jonas Brothers kick off arena tour - in pictures

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins tour with a show at Arena Birmingham last night.

Jonas Brothers at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Michelle Martin

The trio - made up of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas - treated fans to a varied setlist featuring songs from across their career, such as Sucker, Only Human, Cool, S.O.S., Burnin' Up and more.

Jonas Brothers at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Michelle Martin

Jonas Brothers at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Michelle Martin

Jonas Brothers at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Michelle Martin

Jonas Brothers at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Michelle Martin

Jonas Brothers at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Michelle Martin

Jonas Brothers at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Michelle Martin

Jonas Brothers at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Michelle Martin

Jonas Brothers at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Michelle Martin

Jonas Brothers at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Michelle Martin

The show was also watched by Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, the wife of Joe Jonas.

This was the first European tour the trio have embarked on in 10 years, and continues tomorrow in Dublin.

