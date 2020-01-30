Advertising
Birmingham burnin' up as Jonas Brothers kick off arena tour - in pictures
The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Happiness Begins tour with a show at Arena Birmingham last night.
The trio - made up of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas - treated fans to a varied setlist featuring songs from across their career, such as Sucker, Only Human, Cool, S.O.S., Burnin' Up and more.
The show was also watched by Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, the wife of Joe Jonas.
This was the first European tour the trio have embarked on in 10 years, and continues tomorrow in Dublin.
