City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra announces US tour

CBSO Music Director Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla will lead programmes including works by Debussy, Ravel and Bartok.

The tour will also feature the orchestra’s regular collaborator Sheku Kanneh-Mason for performances of Elgar’s Cello Concerto, and composer Weinberg with Gidon Kremer performing the composer’s Violin Concerto.

Thomas Adès’ Angel Symphony will be performed following its premiere by the CBSO in Birmingham this May. The new work, which draws inspiration from Adès’ hit opera The Exterminating Angel, was specially commissioned by the CBSO to mark the orchestra’s centenary celebrations this year.

The orchestra will present concerts at Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa on October 11, Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara on October 13, the Hill Auditorium, Ann Arbor on October 22 and Carnegie Hall in New York on October 23 and 24, with further dates and venues to be announced.

