The Beat to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

The tour includes a concert in home city of Birmingham at the Glee Club on July 5.

The group is led by original singer and guitarist Dave Wakeling.

The Beat started out in 1978 and had singles hits including Tears of a Clown, Mirror in the Bathroom, Too Nice to Talk To and Can't Get Used to Losing You. The band's first hit were on the Two Tone label.

Another of the original members Roger Chariery, known as Ranking Roger, died last year.