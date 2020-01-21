The Streets to play 'biggest ever' hometown show in Birmingham

The date and location of the 'biggest ever show' is yet to be released, with fans urged to sign up to register for pre-sale tickets here.

Formed in 1994, the hip-hop group is best known for songs such as Has It Come to This?, Fit But You Know It, Dry Your Eyes, When You Wasn't Famous and Prangin' Out.

After officially retiring The Streets in 2011, Mike Skinner returned to his much-loved outfit in 2017.

The renowned live act then hit the road in 2018 and continued to impress, culminating in The Streets headlining the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury last year.