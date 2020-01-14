Creeper to play Birmingham show

Following the group's sudden disbandment in 2018, the group returned exactly one year later with a show in London.

Last week, the Southampton band announced they are set to release a follow-up to their 2017 debut Eternity, in Your Arms, titled Sex, Death and the Infinite Void.

The record is set to be released on May 22.

Formed in 2014, Creeper is best known for songs such as Hiding With Boys, Black Rain, Born Cold, Misery, Black Mass and more.

Creeper were hailed by critics as one of the best new rock bands shortly after their formation, winning a Kerrang! Award and a Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award in 2016.

Creeper will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on April 18.

They will be supported by Holding Absence and Wargasm.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on January 20.

