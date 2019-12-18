Telford trio Savannah to release new single

Savannah, a three piece rock band from Dawley, consisting of Jason Lewis (vocals/guitar), Ellis Holmes (bass) and Harry Neat (drums), will release their new track 'World War 3' on Sunday.

They will celebrate with a launch party at Albert's Shed in Southwater, at 7pm on the same day, with free entry for fans.

Savannah will be playing local venues in December, January and March

The group, which was influenced by acts including The Jam, Jimi Hendrix and Nirvana, have spent much of 2019 touring, whilst preparing for 2020 by writing "a wealth of hard hitting tracks planned for release over the next year".

The band described their new single as "a peaceful protest song that packs an anarchistic punch", adding: "Its very name utters a hint of intimidation when spoken."

As well as the launch event this weekend, the band will be playing at Shrewsbury's Albert's Shed on January 24, and Casey's in Telford on March 14.