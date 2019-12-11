Menu

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society and Danzig musicians to bring Black Sabbath cover band to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Ozzy Osbourne lead guitarist and Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde will bring his Black Sabbath cover band to Birmingham next year.

Zakk Sabbath

Joined by fellow Black Label Society band member John 'JD' DeServio on bass and Danzig's Joey Castillo on drums, Zakk Sabbath will perform the city's O2 Institute with support from DJ Matt Stocks.

Zakk Sabbath - War Pigs (Official Music Video)

Formed in 2014, the band has released a single, three-track vinyl-only live 12" in 2016.

Former members of the band include Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rob 'Blasko' Nicholson, White Zombie's John Tempesta and Clutch's JP Gaster.

Zakk Sabbath will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on February 13.

