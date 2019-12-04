The Four Tops and The Temptations coming to Birmingham

Still with original members Duke Fakir and Otis Williams, The Four Tops and The Temptations will come to Arena Birmingham as part of their UK tour.

The Four Tops is best known for songs such as I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch), Reach Out I’ll Be There, Standing In The Shadows Of Love, Bernadette, and Walk Away Renee.

“We are thrilled to be coming back to the UK,” says Duke Fakir. “We always have such a great reception from our fans here, it always feels like home. It makes it so special to perform for the folks in Britain.”

“We’ve been coming to Britain for so many years and have such great memories of our previous visits,” adds Otis Williams. “These are shows we always look forward to in front of our British fans.”

The Temptations

Formed in 1960, The Temptations are best known for songs such as My Girl, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, Just My Imagination, Treat Her Like a Lady and more.

Having sold tens of millions of albums, the Temptations are among the most successful groups in popular music.

The Four Tops and The Temptations play Arena Birmingham on November 4.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here.