Dua Lipa to bring European tour to Birmingham

The shows come in support of the star's eagerly-awaited new album, Future Nostalgia, due for release in 2020.

Speaking about Future Nostalgia, Dua explains: “What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine.

"I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few."

The 24-year-old singer/songwriter first rose to fame with the release of her debut single New Love.

She has since released hit songs such as New Rules, One Kiss, Be the One, IDGAF and more.

Her debut self-titled album became the most streamed female album ever on Spotify, and to achieve platinum in several countries.

The London artist has been the recipient of three Brit Awards and two Grammy Awards.

Dua Lipa will play Arena Birmingham on June 10.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday.

