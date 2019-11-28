Birmingham Now show launches online with Des Tong and Gary James

The duo became firm favourites with viewers of the Birmingham-based cable channel Big Centre TV, that was bought out by Made Television in 2016. It became Made In Birmingham, and is now Birmingham TV.

Their new monthly show - Birmingham Now - is available via YouTube and more information on the topics discussed will be available on the show's dedicated website brum-now.uk.

Birmingham Now launched on Monday and will feature interviews with personalities from the world of music, movies, theatre and art, as well as profiles of business and sports figures.

In the first episode, Des talks to Wolverhampton-born singer-songwriter Rebecca Downes about her latest album More Sinner Than Saint released in May, and Gary will be discussing business energy with local expert Lisa Gregory. In addition, there’s special appearances from Jasper Carrott, Bev Bevan and Joy Strachan-Brain of rock band Quill, as well as champion gymnast Dominick Cunningham.

The program said via its Twitter account: "They're back! The inimitable #DesTong & #GaryJames return with their brand new show, a mix of news, interviews & opinion showcasing the very best of #Brum."