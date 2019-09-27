Celine Dion to bring Courage world tour to Birmingham

The star said her husband Renee Angélil, who died in 2016, wanted her to continue her career, and she wants to prove she has the strength to sing on stage.

She said: “Before he went to his other life, Renee wanted me back on stage.

“Life had given me the tools to keep going, to find courage.

“This is my life, my passion – I’m more than ready. I wanted to prove that I got this.”

She last performed in the country for British Summer Time Festival in London’s Hyde this year.

The 51-year-old singer emerged as a teen star in Quebec releasing a series of French-language albums.

She went on to release such hit songs as The Power of Love, Think Twice, Because You Loved Me, It's All Coming Back to Me Now, My Heart Will Go On and I'm Your Angel, all of which were international number one hits.

Celine has won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

She remains the best-selling Canadian artist and one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Celine Dion will perform at Arena Birmingham on September 8 and 9, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on October 4, 2019.

For more information, click here.