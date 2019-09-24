Midlands bands Piston and Dead Sea Skulls to support Glenn Hughes at Birmingham show

Staffordshire's Piston and Birmingham's Dead Sea Skulls will perform alongside the Cannock rock icon during the tour, including a show at Birmingham's O2 Institute on November 29.

Cannock rockers Piston released their debut, self-titled album earlier this month, launching it with a hometown show at The Station and then doing a signing event for fans at HMV Wolverhampton the next day.

The five-piece rock ‘n’ roll engine are described as being "made up of four members from the Midlands greased with a vocal roar from the south; which, when put together and fired up, produce a no-nonsense sound to be reckoned with".

Dead Sea Skulls released their brand new E.P, Life's What You Make It, on March 18 this year.

The group released their debut E.P, Fortune Favours The Brave, in 2013. They first toured across the UK in 2014 before embarking on a series of club shows in Los Angeles.

The show will see the 66-year-old bassist and vocalist Glenn perform a variety of hits from Deep Purple's extensive back catalogue.

Glenn, who fronted the MK three and MK four incarnations of Deep Purple, debuted the show in Australia and New Zealand last year and is the first time the musician has performed shows solely comprising of Deep Purple songs.

The eagerly-anticipated set will include hit songs such as Burn, Mistreated, Stormbringer, Getting Tighter and more.

The show was originally set to take place on May 17, but was postponed due to illness.

