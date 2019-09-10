Birmingham Fireball show to be all-day event with new bands added

Snuff, King Prawn and Lady Bird will join Less Than Jake, Goldfinger, Thieves of Liberty, Saves Ferris, DJ Matt Stocks and competition finalist Like Giants for the O2 Academy event.

What's more, the event will see headline act Less Than Jake perform classic album Hello Rockview in full.

The Fireball Fuelling The Fire Tour will come to Birmingham's O2 Academy on September 21.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.