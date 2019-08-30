James Blunt to bring UK tour to Birmingham

The announcement coincides with the news the 45-year-old singer/songwriter will release his sixth studio album, Once Upon A Mind, on October 25.

The Hampshire star released his first album, Back To Bedlam in the autumn of 2004 and soon after the single You’re Beautiful became a global smash hit.

He has sold over 23 million albums and received various accolades, including two Brit Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, and five Grammy Award nominations.

James Blunt will play Arena Birmingham on February 14.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on September 6.

For more information, click here.