Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers to perform in Birmingham

Frank Lopez Jr., known professionally as Hobo Johnson, first began performing music at the age of 15.

He came up with his stage name Homeless Johnson, but soon made it Hobo Johnson while living in his car, a 1994 Toyota Corolla, and named his 2015 debut album in honour of his car.

Often backed by The Lovemakers, he rose to fame in 2018 when the video for Peach Scone collected millions of views in just a few weeks.

The California musician has since released songs such as Peach Scone, Romeo and Juliet, Dear Labels, Typical Story and more.

He is set to release his third studio album, The Fall of Hobo Johnson, on September 13.

Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on December 12.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

